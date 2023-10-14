WORLD
Palestinian death toll tops 50 in occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Israeli forces impose a deadly crackdown on Palestinians in the occupied territory as the bombardment of Gaza continues.
Mourners carry the body of 24-year-old Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli forces, during his funeral near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters
October 14, 2023

A total of 52 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since last Saturday, according to its Health Ministry.

The latest casualty was a Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, it announced.

Mahmud Shahade, 27, was taken to Jericho State Hospital after being shot in the head but doctors could not save him, said the ministry, bringing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 52.

There was tension between Israeli soldiers and dozens of young Palestinians in the Uqbat Jaber Refugee Camp near Jericho, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli soldiers intervened with tear gas and then live ammunition, leading to Shahade being fatally shot.

Israeli forces also carried out military raids in local refugee camps and did house-to-house searches.

Mass evacuation from Gaza

The latest conflict began a week ago when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over a million Gazans to evacuate from the strip’s north to the south in less than 24 hours.

More than 3,300 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict, including 1,900 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

SOURCE:AA
