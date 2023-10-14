Citing patients in serious condition and the continuing need for health care, medical teams at a hospital in the northern Gaza are refusing the Israeli army’s order to evacuate, according to a top hospital official.

“I got a call from the Israeli army on Friday asking us to evacuate the hospital,” Ahmed Muhanna, chief of medicine at the Al Awda Hospital in the city of Jabalia told the Anadolu news agency.

“This is not possible.”

“Some patients were evacuated, but some other patients cannot be transferred due to their serious condition,” he added, indicating that the hospital is providing intensive medical care for five patients.

“The hospital staff, including 35 doctors and medical aides, are determined to stay and provide health care to patients,” he said.

Earlier reports said the army gave the hospital just two hours to evacuate and then gave it more time, but the evacuation order remains in effect.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also urged Israel to reverse its order, saying moving patients would put their lives at risk.

A UN human rights spokesperson said on Saturday that attacks on medical facilities are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

"International humanitarian law requires parties to the conflict to apply, at a minimum and among other requirements, that the wounded and sick must be collected and cared for without discrimination," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"Attacks against medical facilities, medical personnel and the wounded and sick are prohibited," she stressed.