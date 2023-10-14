WORLD
OIC condemns Israel for forcing people of Gaza into displacement
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly opposes any attempts from Israel to shift the humanitarian crisis onto neighboring countries.
Despite international warnings, the Israeli army on Friday ordered residents in blockaded northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and relocate to the southern region. / Photo: AFP
October 14, 2023

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel's call for the forced evacuation of residents in northern Gaza and its ongoing attacks.

In a statement, the OIC voiced "its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and attempts to transfer the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Israeli occupation to neighboring countries."

The group also "strongly condemned the blockade of medical, relief supplies, and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip … as collective punishment, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

It reiterated its appeal to the international community to take urgent action to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which could result in a dire humanitarian crisis.

It also stressed the “necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors to provide essential aid to the Gaza Strip.”

Growing violence against Palestinians

Despite international warnings, the Israeli army on Friday ordered residents in blockaded northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and relocate to the southern region by 4 pm local time (1300GMT).

The conflict between Palestine and Israel began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has faced a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over 1 million Gazans to evacuate northern Gaza in less than 24 hours.

SOURCE:AA
