The Red Cross has said it was "appalled" by the human misery unleashed in the Israel-Hamas war, saying its volunteers would not abandon those who needed them most.

It called on both sides to abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians and allow humanitarian organisations to alleviate the growing levels of suffering.

Thousands of Palestinians sought refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate the northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion of the blockaded territory.

"We are deeply alarmed by the call for relocation in Gaza. Our volunteers refuse to leave and abandon those who need them most. They must be protected - so that they can protect others," a statement said on Saturday.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is appalled to see the human misery that has unfolded over the last week in Israel and Gaza," with civilians paying the highest price.

"Nothing can justify the horrific loss of civilian lives in Israel last weekend... but such tragedy cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza," the Red Cross statement said.

The joint statement was issued by the heads of both branches of the Red Cross Movement: Jagan Chapagain of the IFRC and Robert Mardini of the ICRC.

Related OIC condemns Israel for forcing people of Gaza into displacement

'Devastating' human suffering