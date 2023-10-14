Washington, DC — For Burton, an American Jew, the root cause of ongoing war between Israel and Palestine is not the Hamas' unprecedented surprise attack on Israeli settlements and towns but the "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians and continued US support to Israel.

"The root cause of the current violence is that the Palestinians were pushed off their land and were ethnically cleansed," said Burton, who was among thousands of protesters outside the White House in Washington DC on Saturday, demanding end to Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza and final settlement to Israel-Palestine conflict.

Burton, who wished to use his first name only, told TRT World he was participating "to show that there are many in America who don't support the idea of America giving unconditional support and more weapons to Israel to kill people in Gaza."

Calling Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza "a horrible tragedy," he said Israel must immediately end its war on the blockaded enclave and try to reach some "negotiated settlement" with the Palestine.

The pro-Palestine demonstration in the US capital saw people from all communities and ethnicities, including Arabs, Asians, Latinos, Jews, African-Americans and others.

Demonstrators held signs that read "Free Palestine", "Resistance is not terrorism", and "End ethnic cleansing" while chanting "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza" during their march.

Organisers said there were around 5,000 participants. Demonstrations were also held in other major US cities and states.

Media bias

Mohammed Usrof, a protester of Gaza origin, slammed what he called Western media bias and the false narrative on the current crisis.

"It has long-term implications," Usrof said, adding "What I hope by protesting is that we can get this message clear to the news outlets and to the general public."

Since the start of the fight, the Western media has come under fire for its pro-Israel bias and anti-Palestine coverage.

Usrof also urged Arab countries to move forward with a stronger front for the Palestinian people "instead of being neutral."

Another demonstrator, Badreddine Rachidi, a Moroccan student in the US, told TRT World that while the war on Gaza is devastating, the way the international community has reacted is "shocking."

"There are barely any calls for ceasefire or push forward with a solution to end the occupation. It's basically supporting genocide," Rachidi said.