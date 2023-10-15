WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes target Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza: Hamas' media
The medical facility sustained infrastructural damage due to the bombing, according to the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa satellite channel.
Israeli air strikes target Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza: Hamas' media
Palestinians wounded in Israeli air strikes on Gaza are brought to al Aqsa hospital. / Photo: AP Archive
October 15, 2023

Israeli warplanes targeted the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, according to the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa satellite channel.

The channel said on Sunday that the medical facility sustained infrastructural damage due to the bombing, and also shared photos of the destruction.

The latest conflict began a week ago when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

Recommended

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over a million Palestinians to evacuate from Gaza's north to the south in less than 24 hours.

RelatedAid for Gaza stuck in Egypt with Rafah crossing still closed
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package