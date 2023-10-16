Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas' attack.

Hospitals in besieged Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel in the next few hours, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the UN.

Gaza’s sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 40-kilometre (25-mile) long territory following the Hamas attack.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the group.

A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem rocket fire into Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority of them civilians, in Hamas' October 7 assault. At least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. It's also the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Related 'Unjust bombing': French striker Benzema voices support for Gaza

No fuel in hospitals

Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within hours, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the UN.

In Nasser Hospital, in the southern town of Khan Younis, intensive care rooms were packed with wounded patients, most of them children under the age of 3. Hundreds of people with severe blast injuries have come to the hospital, where fuel is expected to run out by Monday, said Dr Mohammed Qandeel, a consultant at the critical care complex.