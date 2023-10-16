The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on rival draft resolutions on Israel and Gaza that focus largely on the humanitarian situation, but it was unclear whether either stood a chance of being adopted.

The draft texts on Monday have been submitted by Russia and Brazil.

A resolution needs at least nine of the 15 members' votes to pass and no vetoes by Britain, China, France, Russia or the United States, the council's five permanent members.

Russia's draft calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, while the Brazilian draft calls for humanitarian pauses to allow aid access. Both condemn violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism and call for the release of hostages.

The Brazilian draft condemns the Palestinian fighter group Hamas for its attacks on Israel, while the Russian draft does not name Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7.

Without naming Israel, the Brazilian text also calls for the rescinding of the Israeli order for civilians and UN staff in northern Gaza to relocate to southern Gaza.