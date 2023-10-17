The Times of Israel website said the injured people were lightly wounded and were taken to hospital for treatment.

1237GMT — US sees no deepening Iran engagement in Israel-Hamas war: White House

The White House sees no signs of a deepening engagement by Iran in the Israel-Hamas war, a senior official has said.

Asked whether US authorities have noticed that Iran was engaging in the conflict in new ways, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on CNN, "Outside of the rhetoric..., no we haven't."

1237GMT —Gaza crisis result of 'disdainful attitude towards Middle East settlement': Russia

The tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is a result of a "disdainful attitude towards the Middle East settlement process," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking at an online news conference, Peskov pointed out that the conflict has been going on for decades, and the world is now witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a "topic on the agenda of all world leaders" and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the recent developments with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a forthcoming meeting, he said.

1224 GMT — Palestinian deaths in Israeli air strikes in southern Gaza rises

Palestinian deaths in Israeli air strikes in southern Gaza in the last 24 hours have risen to 80, Hamas-run Government Media Office said.

1217 GMT — 4,200 people killed in Israel, Gaza conflict in 10 days: UN

The United Nations has said that a “staggering” 4,200 people have been killed and more than one million have been displaced in 10 days in Israel and Gaza, which is under blockade.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a UN press conference that Israel’s military assaults show no signs of abating, and that “the continued siege on Gaza” is affecting water supply, food, medicine, and other basic needs.

“With a staggering 4,200 people killed, over one million people displaced in just 10 days, and large areas in Gaza reduced to rubble, we have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days,” said Shamdasani.

“And there are daily indications of violations of the laws of war and international human rights law,” she added.

1159 GMT — US puts thousands of troops on deployment alert

The US military has put 2,000 troops on deployment alert, the Pentagon said, in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed the personnel and a range of units "on a heightened state of readiness through a prepare to deploy order," the Pentagon said in a statement, to be able "to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East."

1135 GMT —Israeli actions on border 'adding fuel to fire' : Lebanon

Israeli actions along Lebanon's southern border are like adding fuel to the fire, the Lebanese foreign minister has said.

Speaking at a joint news conference in the capital Beirut with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Abdallah Bouhabib emphasised that his country is not seeking war.

"These (Israeli) actions are like adding fuel to the fire. What we want is to ensure calm in the region."

1130GMT —German chancellor warns Hezbollah, Iran not to intervene in ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the ongoing deadly armed conflict between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

"The Palestinians are not Hamas, and Hamas has no right to speak for them," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Berlin following their meeting in Berlin, which was live-streamed by several broadcasters.

"We are continuing our humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population," the German chancellor said, warning "Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the conflict."

1109 GMT —Iran warns 'no one can stop' resistance if Israel keeps bombing Gaza

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has warned that "no one can stop" forces opposed to Israel if it keeps up its bombardment of Gaza.

"If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them," Khamenei said.

"No one should expect" that certain parties like Iran can "prevent the resistance forces" from taking action, said the supreme leader, who has the final say in major state policies in Iran.

1102 GMT —Gaza conflict could produce greater wars, but also historic peace: Türkiye

Alongside the risk of leading to greater wars, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine also has the potential of bringing a historic peace, Türkiye's foreign minister said.

Out of this war, bigger wars could arise, but it could also lead to a historic peace. Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) believes a historic peace is possible - Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

"It is now time for the international community to take serious steps towards a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state," Fidan said at a joint news conference in Lebanon's capital Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib.

Fidan said that peace would not come to the region as long as the establishment of the state of Palestine is delayed.

0949 GMT — Japan to provide $10M in aid to support civilians in Gaza

Japan will provide $10 million in aid to support civilians in Gaza, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has announced.

The aid is aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

"We will keep making diplomatic efforts to improve humanitarian access so that necessary assistance, such as food, water, and medical and health services, will be provided to innocent civilians and Palestinian refugees," Kamikawa said.

0854 GMT — Just four-five days of food left in besieged Gaza: UN

The UN's World Food Programme said the situation in Gaza was worsening by the minute with only four or five days of food stocks left in the shops.

"Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left," WFP's Middle East spokesperson Abeer Etefa, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Cairo.

Out of five mills in Gaza, only one is operating due to security concerns and the unavailability of fuel and electricity. Etefa said the primary challenge for WFP is being able to get food to shops amid the constant bombardment.

1110 GMT — ICC’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks ‘utterly unacceptable’

The systematic targeting of a civilian population, as is the case with Israel’s attacks on Gaza, can be a “crime against humanity and the continued silence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the matter is “utterly unacceptable,” according to a legal expert.

For over 10 days, Israel has been bombing the besieged Palestinian territory, with the death toll now nearing 3,000, among them at least 750 children.

Ahmed Abofoul, legal researcher and advocacy officer at rights organisation Al Haq, emphasised that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “a war crime,” while the targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilian population could also amount to “a crime against humanity.”

There have been “very disturbing, genocidal statements” by Israeli politicians, like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that they will be “turning Gaza into rubble,” he pointed out.

1054 GMT — Israeli bombardments kill dozen of two families in Gaza

A strike in Deir al Balah, south of Gaza City, reduced a house to rubble, killing nine members of the family living there, mostly women and children. Three members of another family that had evacuated from Gaza City were killed in a neighbouring home. Witnesses said there was no warning before the strike.

In Khan Younis, in a neighbourhood just a few hundred meters away from Nasser Hospital, Samiha Zoarab looked around at the destruction in shock as children rummaged through the piles of debris and detritus around a levelled home, which lies within a dense cluster of buildings.

At least four people from the same family were killed in the attack, locals said. “There are only two survivors,” Zoarab said.

1045 GMT — Clashes reignite on Lebanon-Israel border

Clashes erupted again on the border between Lebanon and Israel, where Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza.

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel Tuesday morning, injuring three people, according to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

No group in Lebanon has immediately claimed responsibility. It was not clear if the injured were civilians or soldiers, but Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate the area near the border with Lebanon.

Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus, the state-run National News Agency in Lebanon reported. The Israeli military said its tanks fired back into Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was launched across the border.

0826 GMT — WHO: Urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid, medical supplies needed

The World Health Organisation has said it needs urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid and medical supplies, as the UN agency warned of a humanitarian crisis in the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Speaking to media in a briefing, Dr Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said the WHO was meeting with "decision-makers" on Tuesday to open access to Gaza as soon as possible.

0807 GMT — Jordan, Egypt 'will not accept' Palestinian refugees

King Abdullah II of Jordan has said at a meeting with German Chancellor OIaf Scholz in Berlin that neither Jordan nor Egypt would be willing to take in any Palestinian refugees.

“This is a situation that has to be handled within Gaza and the West Bank,” he said. “And you don’t have to carry this out on the shoulders of others.”

Abdullah also said that everything needs to be done to prevent a further escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The whole region is on the brink,” Abdullah said. “This new cycle of violence is leading us towards the abyss.”

This is a red line ... no refugees to Jordan and also no refugees to Egypt. - King Abdullah II of Jordan

0750 GMT — Israel: Status of Palestine's Gaza after war will be 'global issue'

An Israeli military spokesman has said that the status of Gaza after Israel's planned ground invasion on the Palestinian enclave would be a "global issue" for discussion by Israel's politicians and with other countries.

"We've had all kinds of end games," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told media during a news briefing, in response to a question about whether Israel's military planned to stay and govern Gaza after its ground offensive.

"The cabinet is also discussing what that could look like ... this is also a global issue, what the situation will look like in this region," he said.

Israel is preparing a ground assault on Gaza in response to the group's deadly attack on nearby towns and kibbutzes in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

0558 GMT — UN pushes for aid flow into Gaza under Israeli airstrikes

Calling this “the worst of times,” the UN humanitarian chief said the United Nations is in “deep discussions” with the Israelis, Egyptians and others about getting aid through the Rafah crossing, “hugely helped” by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who has been travelling in the region.

Martin Griffiths, who is heading to Cairo on Tuesday “to try to help in the negotiations,” said in an interview with the UN Monday that he was hoping for “some good news” soon.

Griffiths said the UN’s “overwhelming priority” is to get access to Gaza, saying humanitarian rules of war are being violated.

“You cannot ask people to move out of harm’s way without assisting them to do it,” by providing safe places and humanitarian aid, and right now Israel has not made these provisions for Gaza residents moving from the north to the south, Griffiths said.

He also called for the immediate release of all hostages taken from Israel, many of them children, women, the elderly and the sick, which he said is “unacceptable” and illegal.

0510 GMT — Relief convoys which had been waiting in the Egyptian city of El Arish headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, aid officials have said.

"We have arrived at the terminal and are now waiting for the next step," said Heba Rashed, who runs the aid group Mersal.

Hundreds more lorries were headed along the coast road for the 40-kilometre (25-mile) journey to Rafah, other aid officials said.

0229 GMT — Israeli security agency admits failure of Hamas infiltration

The director of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has admitted that it had failed to detect the Palestinian Hamas group’s infiltration into Israeli territories on October 7.

"Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately on Saturday, we were unable to generate a sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted," said Ronen Bar, according to the Times of Israel news website.

"As the one who heads the organisation, the responsibility for this is mine," Bar said. "There will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting.”

0003 GMT — UN Security Council rejects Russia's resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The UN Security Council rejected a Russian resolution that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians. Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution. Four countries voted against it, including the United States. Six countries abstained.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, had urged support for the resolution to respond to the “unprecedented exacerbation” of the situation.

The Russian draft resolution would have called for “an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire” and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” It never mentions Hamas.

The Brazilian draft resolution calls for “humanitarian pauses” and also “firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” But it also “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.”

0057 GMT — Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday: Blinken

US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

0050 GMT — Britain’s prime minister calls on Israel, Egypt to open border crossing to allow in aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged both Israel and Egypt to open up the Rafah crossing to allow in aid.

“We must ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. This requires Egypt and Israel to let in the aid that is so badly needed,” he said in a statement in the House of Commons.

Sunak began his speech by extending his support to the families of some of those who went missing after the Palestinian group Hamas’s infiltration into southern Israel.

0038 GMT — Children, families in Gaza have practically run out of water: UNICEF

Palestinian children and families in Gaza have practically run out of water, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said late Monday.

“They are now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“We need an immediate humanitarian pause to ensure unhindered and safe access to children and families in Gaza.”

