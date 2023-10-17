Iranian leader Ali Khamenei has said that "no one can stop resistance forces" if Israel keeps up its bombardment of Gaza in response to the shock October 7 attack by Hamas.

"If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them," Khamenei said on Tuesday.

Iran has been in close contact with its regional allies — including Lebanese group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran Iraqi militias — since Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel, breaking through the heavily fortified border from Gaza.

Israel has responded with a devastating air and artillery bombardment of Hamas-governed Gaza that has killed more than 2,850 Palestinians, most of them civilians.

The number of dead on the Israeli side stood at more than 1,400 people.

"No matter what the Zionist regime does, it cannot make up for the scandalous failure it suffered," Khamenei said.