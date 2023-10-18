WORLD
UN chief seeks 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' after Gaza hospital strike
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Israel to "immediately allow unrestricted access of humanitarian aid" to the people of besieged Gaza.
The death toll caused by Israeli air strike on the hospital is by far the highest of any single incident in besieged Gaza during the current violence. Photo: AFP. / AFP
October 18, 2023

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" after a hospital in besieged Gaza was hit by Israeli air strike, killing at least 500 Palestinians.

He added that the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel did not justify the "collective punishment" of Palestinians.

Speaking at a forum of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in Beijing, he reiterated what he called "two urgent humanitarian appeals".

He called on Hamas for the "immediate and unconditional release of hostages" and called on Israel to "immediately allow unrestricted access of humanitarian aid to respond to the most basic needs of the people of Gaza, the overwhelming majority of whom are women and children".

Separately in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Guterres said the UN had stocks of food, water, medical supplies and fuel available to dispatch if delivery could be ensured

"I call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to provide sufficient time and space to help realise my two appeals and to ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing," Guterres said.

"Too many lives and the fate of the entire region hang in the balance."

'Horrified'

The UN chief said he was "horrified" by a deadly blast that ripped through a hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, killing hundreds of civilians.

"My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law," Guterres said in a post on X.

Guterres also condemned an attack on a school run by the UN in a Gaza refugee camp that killed six people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
