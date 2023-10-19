The Arab Parliament has urged international and regional organisations to immediately intervene to stop "the Israeli occupation's crimes" against civilians in besieged Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said it will hold an emergency meeting in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to support the Palestinian people across the occupied territories.

The statement called on the international community and international organisations to work for securing the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.

It also stressed its absolute rejection of any call to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, adding that such a move would "obliterate the Palestinian cause."

It also described the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza as a war crime and a crime against humanity that must not be tolerated.

Nearly 500 people were killed and 342 injured in the Israeli airstrike on the hospital late Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Israel has denied responsibility for the strike.