In the days before the devastating attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, the church supervising it got three Israeli orders to evacuate the facility, the Anglican Church in Jerusalem has said.

At least 471 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the hospital on Tuesday evening, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Israel has denied any responsibility for the strike, despite forensic and circumstantial evidence to the contrary.

“We received three orders to evacuate the hospital, on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The hospital was bombed on Tuesday,” Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum said.

“Most of these orders were given over the phone,” he added.

The archbishop called the hospital blast a “crime” and “massacre.”

“We as church leaders always warn of violence as a result of the current conflict in th e Middle East between the Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

When asked about the party responsible for the blast, Naoum said: “What we knew is what we saw on television, and we are not military experts to determine this party.”

Related 'Bodies everywhere': Palestinians take stock after Gaza hospital 'massacre'

“What we know at least is that there are many buildings, homes, and many places that were bombed in Israeli raids,” he added, speaking of Gaza, where the hospital is located. “These are facts on the ground,” he added.