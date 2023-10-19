As the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict enters its 13th day having claimed the lives of over 5,000 people, an Israeli academic has said it was unlikely Tel Aviv will be held accountable for allegedly using disproportionate force in Gaza.

Neve Gordon, who is a professor of international law and human rights at Queen Mary University of London, asserts that the International Criminal Court (ICC) tends to target weaker entities rather than powerful nations, like Israel, raising critical questions about the efficacy of international legal avenues in this conflict.

"If we look at the ICC and who has been brought forth to the ICC, we also see that it is mostly a court that tries the weak rather than the strong," Gordon said in an interview with Anadolu.

International law was created by state parties and is often used to defend strong state parties against weaker non-state parties, he said.

By international law, Gordon means the laws of war; the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the Additional Protocols of 1977.

He believes that international law will not be the saviour of the Palestinian people as it has a lot of exceptions and leaves a lot of room for interpretation and manipulation.

According to him, Israel has in the past used international law to defend itself in the face of accusations of illegitimate violence.

Related Bombs and body bags: Israeli assault on besieged Gaza in numbers

War crimes

On war crimes committed during the latest escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the academic said Tel Aviv’s response to a surprise attack by Hamas has been "riddled with war crimes."

These includes it cutting off of electricity and water supply to the Gaza, as well as the demand that 1.1 million people leave their homes in a very short time frame.

"Definitely, the bombing of civilian sites indiscriminately can be considered (a war crime)," he added.