Israel’s defence minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter Gaza, though he was not saying when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border on Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside," he said. "I promise you."

Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory.

Gaza under total siege