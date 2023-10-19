WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli defence minister tells troops to prepare for ground assault in Gaza
"Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside, I promise you," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says.
Israeli defence minister tells troops to prepare for ground assault in Gaza
Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory. / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2023

Israel’s defence minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter Gaza, though he was not saying when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border on Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside," he said. "I promise you."

Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory.

RelatedCan Hamas’s Qassam Brigades stand against Israel’s ground offensive?

Gaza under total siege

Recommended

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct.7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers. The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza with the deadliest attack in its 75-year history by vowing to destroy Hamas, putting the entire Gaza's 2.3 million people under a total siege, and bombarding the enclave in strikes that have killed thousands and made more than a million homeless.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.​​​​​​​

RelatedLive blog: WHO calls for daily aid flow into Gaza, including fuel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package