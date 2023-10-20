Friday, October 20, 2023

1836 GMT — A Russian missile targeted homes in Kryvyi Rih in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, killing one man and leaving a woman in serious condition, the regional governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy aimed a rocket at a dacha cooperative," Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrosk region, wrote. Dachas are traditional cottages usually outside of towns.

He said a 60-year-old man was killed and the 57-year-old woman in serious condition had suffered shrapnel injuries and was in hospital. Rescue workers extinguished a fire caused by the attack, Lysak added.

More updates: 👇

1803 GMT — Ukraine repels new Russian onslaught on eastern front: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had repelled a new Russian onslaught on the eastern town of Avdiivka and were holding their ground in heavy fighting.

Zelenskyy and top military commanders visited the southern region of Kherson, where they discussed the situation there and around Avdiivka and Kupiansk, a town north of Avdiivka where Russian forces have also intensified attacks.

"Thanks to all our boys, who powerfully hold the defence and destroy the occupier day after day," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

"These days, the Russian losses are really staggering, and it is precisely losses by the occupier that Ukraine needs."

Zelenskyy's office said Russia's assault on Avdiivka had resulted in "record losses" of personnel and equipment, but gave no further details of the extent of the losses.

1619 GMT — Biden requests $106B package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

US President Joe Biden urgently requested military aid for Ukraine and Israel in a massive $106 billion national security package, but Republican paralysis in Congress means it hit an immediate wall.

Biden's demand came a day after he drew a direct link between the Hamas attack on Israel and Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack against Ukraine to convince Americans that the United States must show global leadership.

The 80-year-old Democrat argued in an impassioned Oval Office speech that the huge sums involved - a total of $105.85 billion, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel - would secure US interests for generations.

1337 GMT — Russia says Ukraine trying to cross Dnipro river in Kherson

Russia's defence ministry said it had thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to establish a foothold on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro river in south Ukraine.

"The enemy conducted a number of unsuccessful attempts to establish a foothold on the islands and left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river," Russia's defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

However, Russian military bloggers said Ukrainian troops had managed to cross the river and were still in position on the Russian-controlled side.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been standing off on opposite sides of the vast river in the Kherson region for almost a year, following a Russian withdrawal from the river's right-western bank last November.

1133 GMT — UN probe finds new evidence Russia committed war crimes and 'indiscriminate attacks' in Ukraine

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said it had found additional evidence that Russian forces had committed "indiscriminate attacks" and war crimes in Ukraine, including rape and the deportation of children to Russia.

"The Commission has found new evidence that Russian authorities have committed violations of international human rights and international humanitarian law, and corresponding crimes, in areas that came under their control in Ukraine," it said in a report submitted to the UN General Assembly, listing attacks in the cities of Uman and Kherson, among others.

"The Commission has recently documented attacks that affected civilian objects, such as residential buildings, a railway station, shops, and a warehouse for civilian use, leading to numerous casualties."

The commission said it had documented cases of rape "with the use of force or psychological coercion".

"Most of the incidents occurred after the perpetrators broke into the victims' homes," it said. "Victims reported rapes at gunpoint and threats of killing or of inflicting other serious harm to the victims or their relatives."

0906 GMT — Zelenskyy hails Biden's 'powerful address' in support of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Joe Biden's "powerful address" in support of his country's fight against Russia.

"Ukraine is grateful for all the US support and its unfaltering belief that humanism, freedom, independence, and rules-based international order must always triumph," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

US President Biden made an impassioned call for the United States to show global leadership by backing both Israel and Ukraine in a speech to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday.

"We cannot and will not let tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen," Biden said.

0859 GMT — IOC rejects Putin's 'ethnic discrimination' claims

The International Olympic Committee firmly rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's allegation that it was using "ethnic discrimination" against Russian and Belarusian athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.