Lebanon has approved a comprehensive plan to counter possible repercussions on its infrastructure and public facilities from an escalation of tensions on its border with Israel.

Separately, Israeli authorities announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, after days of clashes with Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the Northern Command informed the mayor of the city of the decision. The plan will be managed by the local authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defence," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has caused deaths and injuries on both sides.

Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah was killed by Israeli bombings and six journalists associated with international news agencies were injured earlier this month.

The Lebanese plan was approved during a Cabinet session chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

Mikati said in his speech during the session that he held a meeting with the National Disaster and Crisis Management Authority to formulate the practical steps required to confront what might happen.

"We have agreed on a series of steps, based on which we will take appropriate decisions," he added, without providing further details.