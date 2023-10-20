The US State Department has urged India not to insist on Canada reducing its diplomatic presence in the country after Ottawa was forced to pulled out 41 diplomats this week amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government's demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

Britain also reaffirmed its position against India's decision taken.

"We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India," the UK Foreign Ministry said.

Washington has said it took Canada's allegations seriously and urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe even as the US and other Western powers have been reluctant to openly condemn India.

Analysts say the US does not want to damage ties with India whom it views as a counterbalance to its main Asian rival China.

But Friday's statement from the US has been the most direct criticism by Washington of New Delhi thus far in this case.

"Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation," the State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

"We expect India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including with respect to privileges and immunities enjoyed by accredited members of Canada's diplomatic mission," the State Department added.

Related Canada forced to pull 41 diplomats from India amid row over Sikh leader's murder

Indian diaspora in Canada

New Delhi causing 41 Canadian diplomats to leave India has led to misery for millions of people with ties to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"It…has very real impacts on the millions of people who travel back and forth between India, as students, as family members, for weddings, for businesses, for the growing trade ties between our countries," Trudeau said.

The expelling of diplomats is "making it unbelievably difficult [for] millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent."