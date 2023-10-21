Saturday, October 21, 2023

Russia has struck areas of eastern and southern Ukraine with artillery and missiles, killing at least three people and wounding four others, officials said.

Russia fired hundreds of shells into Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson region in the south on Friday, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements. As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and one more was wounded," he said Saturday morning.

In separate attacks, the head of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russia fired a missile at a group of dachas, a type of cottage, in Kryvyi Rig - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown - killing a 60-year-old man and wounding a woman.

More updates: 👇

1401 GMT — Zelenskyy discusses Middle East, Ukraine peace formula in call with Türkiye's Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has talked with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy said, in a call where the two men discussed Ukraine's peace formula, food security, and the situation in the Middle East.

"We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Türkiye will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law," he added.

1329 GMT — Russia summoned Czech charge d'affaires over response to Hroza attack