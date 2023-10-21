Pakistan's thrice-elected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has returned home on a chartered plane from Dubai, ending four years of self-imposed exile in London as he seeks to win the support of voters in parliamentary elections due in January.

The 73-year-old veteran politician will lead a rally in his eastern hometown city of Lahore after his return on Saturday with around 194 people from his party and media organisations, the party and sources said.

Sharif has not set foot in Pakistan since he left for London in 2019 to receive medical treatment while serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption. His convictions are still in force, but a court on Thursday barred authorities from arresting him until Tuesday when he is to appear in court.

Related Pakistan court grants bail to exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, paves way for return

Sharif's biggest challenge will be to wrestle back his support base from his main rival, Imran Khan, who despite being in jail remains popular following his ouster from the premiership in 2022.

Khan, too, is disqualified from the elections by virtue of his graft conviction in August, which he has appealed.

Sharif's return comes at a time when the nuclear-armed South Asian nation of 241 million people is experiencing the impact of a worst economic crisis, which was exacerbated during the 16-month rule of his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, who led a coalition government after Khan's removal.

The elder Sharif has a record of pursuing economic growth and development. When he was removed as premier in 2017, Pakistan's GDP growth rate was 5.8 percent and inflation was hovering around just 4 percent.

In September, inflation registered at over 31 percent year-on-year, and growth is projected to be less than 2 percent this financial year.