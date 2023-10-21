The Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Addressing the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt, Fidan said the Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism and it is necessary to guarantee steps taken by parties for just peace.

"There should be a guarantee mechanism for monitoring, verifying, (and) when needed, enforcing the obligations of the parties in a just peace," Fidan explained.

"Türkiye remains ready to further develop this concept and share the responsibility for creating a dignified, just, and secure future for all," he added.

Türkiye will never allow the sufferings of Palestinians to continue, he expressed.

"Israel 'imprisons' the 2 million inhabitants of besieged Gaza, which has become 'unfit for decent human life,' while branding it 'a protection against terrorism,' he said.

"By dehumanising Palestinian lives, Israel aims to normalise Palestinian suffering. We say, never. Never for Palestinians, never for anybody else."

He expressed that if Israeli attacks were to continue, these attacks would threaten global stability and peace with geographical escalation.

Collective and cruel suffering of Palestinians

"Unconditional military aid to Israel or coercing regional countries to unrealistic and unsustainable plans serve nothing but deepening occupation," he added, underlining that such policies ignore the Palestinians.

Asserting that current international order has been unable to produce a solution to "core problems," Fidan said it has only caused the "erosion of universal values and distortion of facts on the ground."

"Up until now Israel took advantage of this systemic failure," he further added.