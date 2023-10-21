Israel has launched fresh airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The Israeli artillery units hit the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district, the Lebanese official news agency said on Saturday.

An Anadolu correspondent on the ground reported that Israel launched missiles around Kfar Shuba region and the villages of Halta and Ghoraiba,

So far, 12 Hezbollah members and 3 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the clashes. A total of 3 civilians, including 1 journalist, died in Lebanon and 1 civilian died in Israel.

In the meantime, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant on Saturday said that Lebanese group Hezbollah has been paying a “heavy price” for taking part in the fighting.

“Hezbollah decided to take part in the fighting and is paying a heavy price," Galant said.

"We must prepare vigilantly for all possibilities because there are greater challenges ahead," he was quoted as saying by the Israeli Army Radio.

“We are going to flip the scale 180 degrees, the day of the attack will be remembered as the day when the final obliteration of Hamas started," Galant said.

"We are working in this direction. it will take time and there will be a price to it," he added.