Egypt and Jordan have harshly criticized Israel over its actions in Gaza at a summit, a sign that the two Western allies that made peace with Israel decades ago are losing patience with its two-week-old war on Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who hosted the summit on Saturday, again rejected any talk of driving Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula and warned against the “liquidation of the Palestinian cause." Jordan's King Abdullah II called Israel's siege and bombardment of Gaza “a war crime.”

The speeches reflected growing anger in the region, even among those with close ties to Israel who have often worked as mediators, as the war enters a third week with casualties mounting and no end in sight.

Egypt is especially concerned about a massive influx of Palestinians crossing into its territory, something that it fears would, among other things, severely undermine hopes for a Palestinian state.

Vague remarks by some Israeli politicians and military officials suggesting people leave Gaza have alarmed Israel's neighbours, as have Israeli orders for Palestinian civilians to evacuate to the south, toward Egypt.

In his opening remarks, el-Sissi said Egypt vehemently rejected “the forced displacement of the Palestinians and their transfer to Egyptian lands in Sinai.”

“I want to state it clearly and unequivocally to the world that the liquidation of the Palestinian cause without a just solution is beyond the realm of possibility, and in any case, it will never happen at the expense of Egypt, absolutely not,” he said.

'War crime under international law'

Jordan's king delivered the same message, expressing his “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians. Jordan hosts the largest number of displaced Palestinians from previous Mideast wars.

“This is a war crime according to international law, and a red line for all of us, ” he told the summit.

Israel says it is determined to destroy Gaza's Hamas rulers but has said little about its endgame.

On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant laid out a three-stage plan in which airstrikes and “manoeuvring” — a presumed reference to a ground attack — would aim to root out Hamas before a period of lower-intensity mop-up operations. Then, a new “security regime” would be created in Gaza along with “the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip,” Gallant said.

He did not say who would run Gaza after Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel has ordered more than half of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate from north to south within the territory it has completely sealed off, effectively pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians toward the Egyptian border.