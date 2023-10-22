Sunday, October 22, 2023

Ukraine's positions around the frontline city of Avdiivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, are "protected", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The city has been the centre of intense fighting in recent weeks as each side struggles to advance along the frontlines. Ukraine's general staff said on Friday that Russia had stepped up its military assault on Avdiivka in an ongoing bid to encircle and capture it.

"The Avdiivka and Maryinka directions are particularly tough," Zelenskyy said.

"Numerous attacks by Russians. But our positions are protected."

Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists.

More updates: 👇

1757 GMT — Russian missile attack kills 6 people in postal center in Kharkiv

A missile strike on a mail depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv killed six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Ukraine reported a record number of bomb attacks in the southern Kherson region.

A further 17 people were wounded in the blast late Saturday, which is believed to have been caused by a Russian S-300 rocket, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on social media.

"The victims, aged between 19 and 42, received shrapnel wounds and blast injuries," he said.

All of the victims were employees of private Ukrainian postal and courier service Nova Poshta.

In a statement, Nova Poshta said the air raid siren had sounded just moments before the attack, leaving those inside the depot with no time to reach shelter.

It announced that would be a day of mourning for the firm.

Zelenskyy described the strike as an attack on an “ordinary civilian object.”