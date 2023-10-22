The lives of at least 120 newborn babies on incubators in the besieged Gaza's hospitals are at risk as fuel runs out in the besieged enclave, the UN children's agency has warned.

More than 1,750 children have already been killed by Israeli strikes launched against Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attacks, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Hospitals face a dire lack of medicines, fuel and water not only for the thousands wounded in more than two weeks of Israeli offensive in Gaza but also for routine patients.

"We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators, out of which we have 70 neonates with mechanical ventilation, and of course this is where we are extremely concerned," said UNICEF spokesman Jonathan Crickx on Sunday.

Power is one of the main worries for the seven specialist wards across Gaza treating premature babies to help with breathing and provide critical support, for example when their organs are not developed enough.

Fuel shortage hampers relief efforts

Israel ordered a complete blockade of the territory after the Hamas attacks, in which the resistance group killed 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Amid widespread electricity cuts, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday that hospitals had already run out of fuel for generators.

The WHO said that about 1,000 people needing dialysis will also be at risk if the generators stop.

Twenty aid trucks crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Saturday but there was no fuel in the consignment.