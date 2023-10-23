South Korea's state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said that it has signed an oil storage agreement with Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco to reserve 5.3 million barrels for five years.

The agreement announced in a press release posted on KNOC's company blog was sealed on Monday as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting Riyadh for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and to attend other business events.

By storing Aramco's oil in its reserves, KNOC said it would be able to enhance energy security.

Aramco was not immediately reachable for comment.