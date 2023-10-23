WORLD
Western leaders call on Israel to adhere to humanitarian law
Leaders from the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy call for adherence to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
A general view shows the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in northern Gaza on October 23, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 23, 2023

Several world leaders have spoken about the war between Israel and Hamas, reiterating their support for Israel and called for adherence to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

United States President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom also welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

They committed to close coordination to support their nationals in the region, in particular those wishing to leave Gaza.

The leaders welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza and committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs.

They also said they would continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace.

SOURCE:AP
