TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest against 33 Daesh suspects
The Turkish General Directorate of Security said that the suspects 31 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals.
Simultaneous operations were carried out in 39 addresses in Ankara. / Photo: AA Archive
October 23, 2023

Turkish security forces arrested 33 foreign nationals in the capital Ankara over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, police have said.

Police nabbed 33 suspects, including 31 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals, in simultaneous operations to arrest 39 terror suspects, the Turkish General Directorate of Security said X on Monday.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in 39 addresses in Ankara.

The suspects will be handed over to a local repatriation center and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining six suspects, it added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
