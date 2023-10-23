Almost 20,000 people have been internally displaced in south Lebanon and elsewhere since early October, a UN agency said, as violence escalates on the Lebanese-Israeli border following the eruption of the Gaza conflict.

The International Organization for Migration said on Monday that 19,646 people had been displaced inside Lebanon since it began tracking movements on October 8, the day after an assault on Israel by Hamas fighters and following Israeli offensive on Gaza.

It said the movements were mostly by those fleeing the south of Lebanon, while some people have also moved from other areas.

Israeli authorities have also been evacuating dozens of towns and communities from the north of Israel.

Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah group and Israel have been exchanging fire on an increasingly frequent basis along the border in the worst escalation since the two sides fought a war in 2006.

Displaced people struggle for basics

Many who have fled south Lebanon have moved north to the coastal city of Tyre, which is 18 km (11 miles) from the border.

Inaya Ezzeddine, a lawmaker from Tyre, said the movement was putting a strain on families hosting the displaced and the government of a country struggling with an economic crisis.