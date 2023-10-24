TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan, Russian counterpart Putin discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
"The silence of the Western countries also escalated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to an unavertable level,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone.
Türkiye will continue to make every effort to ensure peace in the region, President Erdogan underlines. / Photo: AA Archive
October 24, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, told Putin on Tuesday that the brutality directed toward Palestinian lands is deepening and civilian casualties are increasing every minute.

The Turkish president said that the “silence of the Western countries also escalated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to an unavertable level,” the directorate said on X.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to make every effort to ensure peace in the region.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza.

More than 7,100 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

SOURCE:AA
