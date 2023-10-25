Türkiye has condemned the Israeli strikes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza and their families following the killing of an Al Jazeera reporter's family members.

"We are shocked by yet another incident against news professionals, where the house of an Al Jazeera reporter, Wael Al Dahdouh, was destroyed by an Israeli strike." Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a post on social media platform X late Wednesday.

Altun expressed condolences and deepest sympathies to Dahdouh.

He added, "We find it difficult to believe that this was random as Israel has been trying to stop the truth coming out from Gaza. These kinds of attacks amount to employing terror tactics against journalists to silence them."

Indiscriminate attacks

While pursuing intimidation and terror tactics against civilians, some Israeli officials dare criticise Türkiye about a principled stance on Gaza, according to Altun, who also said, "We will not be lectured by anyone about what constitutes terrorism. We have been fighting terror groups like PKK and Daesh for a long time. Nothing justifies intentional and systematic targeting of civilians."

Altun highlighted that the whole world has seen not only the October 7 attack against Israeli cities but also Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Gaza that killed more than 6,000 civilians so far. He said besieging millions of civilians with no humanitarian aid allowed is inhumane and barbaric.