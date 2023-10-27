India is unlikely to sign onto a global pledge to reduce cooling-related emissions at the COP 28 climate meeting, citing the need for the world's most populous country to have affordable cooling, two government officials have said.

The pledge to cut cooling-related carbon dioxide emissions by at least 68 percent by 2050 compared with 2022 levels was developed by the United Nations Environment Programme's Cool Coalition and COP28 host the United Arab Emirates. The pledge would require major investments by countries to shift to sustainable cooling technologies and also raise the cost of such products.

It is expected nations will announce their decision on the cooling pledge at the annual climate conference in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

India and China, two of the world's key economies and carbon emitters with a combined population of over 2.8 billion, are key to the success of the cooling pledge.

India is "probably the single most important country for this pledge," said Brian Dean, head of energy efficiency and cooling at Sustainable Energy for All, which helped to develop the pledge.

"They've been ahead of the curve on doing what's needed for their country on cooling with the India Cooling Action Plan. And it would be a really important global signal if they were to sign the pledge," he told Reuters news agency.

Related G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

India aims to reduce emissions by 25 percent

New Delhi is not willing to undertake targets above those committed to in 1992 under the multilateral Montreal Protocol to regulate the production and consumption of ozone-depleting chemicals and hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners and insulating foams, the government officials said.