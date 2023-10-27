TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest dozens of Daesh terror suspects
Two separate anti-terror operations in Istanbul and Izmir lead to arrest of 28 suspected Daesh operatives as police coninue search for seven others.
Türkiye has been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured. / Photo: AA Archive
October 27, 2023

Turkish security forces have arrested 28 people in Istanbul and the Aegean province of Izmir over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group.

In two separate anti-terror operations, 21 terror suspects were apprehended in Izmir and seven in Istanbul, security sources said on Friday.

As part of an investigation by prosecutors in Izmir against Daesh, Turkish police conducted an anti-terror operation to arrest 26 suspects accused of carrying out activities on behalf of the terrorist group in conflict zones in the past.

The suspected terrorists have been acting together and meeting with people with links to the terrorist group in Izmir.

During the operation, 21 suspects were arrested, and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining five suspects.

A separate investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul identified nine suspects as being active in Daesh. Istanbul police arrested seven terror suspects and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining two suspects.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:AA
