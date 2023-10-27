WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly blast hits boxing club in Shia neighbourhood of Afghan capital
Police say the cause of the blast at the Mellat boxing club in Kabul, that killed four people and critically injured seven others, is still not known but investigations are ongoing.
Deadly blast hits boxing club in Shia neighbourhood of Afghan capital
There were craters in the ground and most of the club's interior has been gutted. / Photo: AFP
October 27, 2023

The death toll from an explosion in a mostly Shia Muslim neighbourhood of Afghanistan's capital has increased to four, with seven people critically injured, a police spokesperson said.

The cause of the Thursday evening blast at a boxing club in Kabul is still not known. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the city's police chief, said the investigation into the blast is ongoing. He initially reported that two people died and nine were injured.

Video taken after the explosion shows part of a building with its windows blown out, flames billowing inside. Shattered glass and other debris are strewn across the street below.

The scale of the damage was clearer on Friday morning. There were craters in the ground and most of the club's interior has been gutted. Workers picked their way through boxing gloves and gym equipment on the blood-splattered floor.

Recommended

Terror attacks in the region

Eyewitness Sultan Ali Amini said that at least six people killed and more than 15 were injured. "As you see, the walls are destroyed and all the glass and metal are broken," he said.

The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been targeted in the past by the Daesh terror affiliate in the country, which has carried out major, horrific assaults on schools, hospitals and mosques. The group has also attacked other Shia areas of Afghanistan in recent years.

Daesh has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington