The suspect in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine has been found dead after a two-day manhunt that mobilised hundreds of law enforcement agents to find the culprit in the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year.

Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his body was found at 7:45 pm [2345 GMT], Maine public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said late on Friday.

Card is believed to be the perpetrator of a rampage on Wednesday evening that left 18 people dead and 13 others wounded in a bowling alley and a bar-restaurant in thi s hard-scrabble city in the northeastern state of Maine.

Sauschuck said he could not immediately say when Card shot himself.

"I'm breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," governor Janet Mills told a hastily called news conference.

The sentiment was echoed by US Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who said on X, formerly Twitter, that President Joe Biden called her "to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found."

She, too, said "Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief" that first responders succeeded in efforts "to find this killer."