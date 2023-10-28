WORLD
Live blog: Talks on Ukraine's peace plan open in Malta, Russia absent
Russia-Ukraine war enters its 612th day.
Delegates pose for a photograph at the weekend meeting organised by Ukraine to discuss its peace formula for ending the war with Russia. / Photo: Reuters
October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

1743 GMT — Talks on Ukraine's plan for peace kicked off in Malta, with the participation of more than 65 countries — but not Russia, Maltese and Ukrainian officials said.

The two-day meeting of national security delegates is the third round of such talks in recent months.

Ukraine sees them as an opportunity to win support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan from countries across the globe, especially as the conflict in the Middle East risks shifting the focus away from Ukraine.

Russia, which wasn't invited to any of the meetings, has dismissed the initiative as biased.

1227 GMT —Ukrainian drone struck Russian nuclear waste facility: Moscow

A Ukrainian drone crashed into a nuclear waste storage facility at the Kursk power plant in western Russia on Thursday, damaging its walls, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday, calling on other governments to condemn Kiev.

Ukraine must have known that its actions could have caused a full-scale nuclear catastrophe, the ministry's statement said.

"We call on all governments to issue a strong condemnation of Kiev's barbaric actions, which are extremely dangerous and could lead to irreparable consequences," said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail