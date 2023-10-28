Saturday, October 28, 2023

1743 GMT — Talks on Ukraine's plan for peace kicked off in Malta, with the participation of more than 65 countries — but not Russia, Maltese and Ukrainian officials said.

The two-day meeting of national security delegates is the third round of such talks in recent months.

Ukraine sees them as an opportunity to win support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan from countries across the globe, especially as the conflict in the Middle East risks shifting the focus away from Ukraine.

Russia, which wasn't invited to any of the meetings, has dismissed the initiative as biased.