Bangladesh's main opposition leader and more than 100 other top party members have been charged with the murder of a policeman killed in demonstrations that have erupted ahead of upcoming elections.

"At least 164 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were accused of murdering the police officer," police official Salahuddin Mia said on Sunday, adding that charges had been filed against them.

Those being charged make up the bulk of the BNP leadership, and potentially face up to a death penalty if they are found guilty.

Alamgir, 75, the BNP's secretary-general, has led the party since BNP chairwoman and two-time former premier Khaleda Zia was arrested and jailed, and her son went into exile in Britain.

Dhaka police commissioner Habibur Rahman had earlier said Alamgir had been "detained for interrogation" for Saturday's violence in which a police officer and a protester were killed, and at least 26 police ambulances were torched or damaged.

Police on Saturday said the officer had been hacked to death and accused BNP activists of the killing.