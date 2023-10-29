WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected attack on Oxford Central Mosque in UK draws condemnation
Two gasoline cans reportedly with "Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" written on them were thrown at the mosque.
Suspected attack on Oxford Central Mosque in UK draws condemnation
The Council of Mosques İssued a warning, especially to women to be cautious when going to and from the morning, evening and night prayers. Photo: Twitter/ @dinieland_great / Others
October 29, 2023

The Oxford Central Mosque in the United Kingdom came under suspected attack after two gasoline cans reportedly with "Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" written on them were thrown at it, the Council of Mosques said in a statement.

According to a statement on Sunday, an individual on a bicycle approached the exterior door of the mosque and threw two red gasoline cans with the letters "IDF" written on them toward the mosque.

"We believe this attack was due to us showing our unwavering support for the innocent people of Palestine by displaying Palestinian flags around our mosque," it said.

"This attempt to scare us will not work. We will continue to exercise our democratic right and show solidarity with the innocent Palestinians being massacred indiscriminately and illegally," it added.

The Council of Mosques also issued a warning, especially to women to be cautious when going to and from the morning, evening and night prayers.

Recommended

'Shocked and saddened'

The council called on politicians in the country to condemn Israel's war on Palestine and the obstruction of water, food and aid to Gaza.

They also urged all mosques to make security-related arrangements and to warn their congregations.

In a joint statement, Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds and leader of Oxford City Council Susan Brown said they were "shocked and saddened" by the incident.

"We stand with the Muslim community in Oxford in condemning this cowardly attack and urge people to be vigilant," they said.

RelatedIsrael threatens to sabotage Musk's bid to break Gaza info blockade
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington