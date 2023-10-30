Monday, October 30, 2023

1844 GMT — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine and "Western special services" of instigating the anti-Israel riot at Dagestan's Makhachkala airport Sunday evening.

"The events in Makhachkala last night were instigated also through social networks, not least from Ukraine, by the hands of agents of Western special services," Putin said in televised comments.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin will gather top advisers and spy chiefs to discuss the "West's attempts to use the events in the Middle East to split Russian society."

"Yesterday's events at Makhachkala airport are, to a large extent, the result of external interference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Against the backdrop of TV footage showing the horrors of what is happening in Gaza - the deaths of people, children, old people, it is very easy for enemies to take advantage of and provoke the situation," Peskov said.

A senior Ukrainian official said that Kiev had nothing to do with anti-Israel unrest in Dagestan region, rejecting an accusation by Russia to that effect as groundless.

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with the latest large-scale surge of xenophobic sentiments on the territory of the Russian Federation," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

1837 GMT — Russia charge of Ukraine role in airport riot 'absurd': US

The United States urged accountability by Russia over an airport riot against Israeli and Jewish passengers in Muslim-majority Dagestan and brushed aside the Kremlin's charges that Ukraine was involved.

"I've seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. That is absurd," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia," he said.

1630 GMT — Rutte: Dutch F-16s for Ukraine to arrive in Romania within two weeks

The first US-made F-16 combat aircraft the Netherlands is donating Ukraine will arrive in Romania's training centre within two weeks, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"I expect the Patriot missiles to be delivered shortly, to aid Ukraine in the upcoming winter. And the same speed applies to the F-16s," Rutte during a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The first ones will be shipped to the training centre in Romania within the next two weeks so that day we will get ready for further training," he added.

Denmark, Norway and Belgium have also announced they will give F-16 jets to Ukraine.

"What is happening now in Gaza and the terrorist attack on Israel and all the follow-up from that will not, shall not and cannot distract us from what is happening between you and Russia, the fact that you are fighting off the Russia aggression," Rutte said.

"We have to make sure that the world is able to focus both on Ukraine and of course is involved very much of what is happening now in the Middle East."

1501 GMT — Ukraine boosts grain deliveries to Black Sea ports as new export route working

The success of Ukraine's new Black Sea export corridor has led to a sharp increase in the number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Odesa region, a senior railways official said.

Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of the commercial department at Ukrainian Railways, said that over the last week the number of grain wagons heading to Odesa ports increased by more than 50 percent to 4,032 from 2,676.

More than 700,000 metric tons of grain have left Ukrainian ports via the new route since August.

Ukraine's first deputy farm minister said last week that grain shipments through the new corridor may exceed one million metric tons in October.

1244 GMT — Russia beefs up forces near Bakhmut, switches from defensive posture - Ukraine commander

Kiev military officials said that Russia has bulked up its forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and has switched its troops from defence to offence, but Ukraine has been preparing to repel the attacks.

"In the Bakhmut area, the enemy has significantly strengthened its grouping and switched from defence to active actions," General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the ground forces, wrote on Telegram messenger.

He described the situation in the east as difficult with Russian forces particularly active near the northeastern Ukrainian-held town of Kupiansk, where he said Moscow's troops were trying to advance simultaneously in several directions.