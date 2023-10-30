Police in London have said that five people had been charged after their arrest during pro-Palestinian protests a day earlier, which saw tens of thousands march for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people on Sunday — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offences.

A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening, the Met said in a statement.

Among the five charged, aged between 16 and 51, two were accused of racially aggravated offences, including the display of a placard that was "threatening and racist in nature".

The others were accused of throwing a beer can at a protester and verbal and physical assaults on police officers.

'March for Palestine'