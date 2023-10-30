Israeli troops have pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza, as the UN and medical staff warned that air strikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

Video released on Monday by the military showed armoured vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house.

Another video showed an Israeli tank and bulldozer in central Gaza blocking the territory's main north-south highway, which the Israeli military earlier told Palestinians to use to escape the expanding ground offensive.

When asked whether forces had positioned on the road, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that “we expanded our operations" but would not comment on specific deployments.

Hagari said additional infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to “expand and intensify,” though Israel has stopped short of calling its operations an all-out invasion.

The military said on Monday that overnight its troops had killed dozens of fighters who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 "Hamas targets", including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed.

Hamas' military wing Qassam Brigades said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops who entered northwest Gaza with small arms and anti-tank missiles. Palestinian fighters have continued firing rockets into Israel, including toward its commercial hub, Tel Aviv.

The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "second stage" of the war.

Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply as Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters battle in dense residential areas.