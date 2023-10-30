WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli experts warn of economic crisis amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
Top Israeli economists stress that there is a need to immediately stop the financing of all activities that are not necessary for the war, warning that current approach will damage the Israeli economy and that new actions are required.
Israeli experts warn of economic crisis amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
Addressing the severity of the situation, the economists called for a radical shift in national priorities and a budget reallocation to address the war's aftermath, assist victims, and rejuvenate the economy. / Photo: AA
October 30, 2023

Hundreds of Israeli economists have issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, expressing concerns about the country's economic challenges and urging immediate action.

A local newspaper, Yediot Ahronot, reported that 300 economists, including the former governor of the Bank of Israel, former bank auditors, a Nobel laureate professor, and former senior officials of Israel's Finance Ministry, have collectively sent a message to Netanyahu and Smotrich regarding the current economic situation.

Highlighting the lack of awareness among authorities about the gravity of the economic crisis, the economists stated, "The Israeli economy is facing a difficult period. Immediate measures need to be taken to prevent major damage."

They stressed that there is a need to immediately stop the financing of all activities that are not necessary for the war and rebuild the economy, and cautioned that the current approach will damage the Israeli economy and that new actions are required.

Recommended

Addressing the severity of the situation, the economists called for a radical shift in national priorities and a budget reallocation to address the war's aftermath, assist victims, and rejuvenate the economy.

The message underscored that post-war expenditures might reach tens of billions of shekels, urging the prime minister and finance minister to promptly review all expenditure items in the 2023 budget.

In response to the economic challenges posed by recent attacks, the Israeli Finance Ministry unveiled a new aid plan for affected employers and workers on Sunday.

RelatedIsrael-Palestine conflict is 'new cloud' darkening economic outlook: IMF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-B1 visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT services, families
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report