WORLD
3 MIN READ
White House: No to humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
"Hamas is the only one that would gain from that right now," says White House.
White House: No to humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The number of dead people in Gaza has surpassed 8,300, including 3,457 children and 2,136 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the ena. / Photo: AA
October 30, 2023

The White House has reiterated its opposition to a humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged Gaza, saying it would only benefit Hamas.

"We do not believe that a ceasefire is the right answer right now. We believe that a ceasefire right now benefits Hamas," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday. "Hamas is the only one that would gain from that right now as Israel continues to prosecute their operations against Hamas leadership."

Rather than a wider ceasefire or truce to end ongoing hostilities that have claimed thousands of lives, the US has promoted localised humanitarian pauses to facilitate the delivery of badly needed international assistance, and potentially evacuate people seeking to flee the Israeli bombardment.

Kirby said that during a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden "did receive a commitment that the Israelis will endeavor to support a significant increase in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

On Friday, the US was among just 14 nations who opposed a non-binding UN General Assembly resolution that called for an immediate "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

RelatedLive blog: Ceasefire in Gaza 'will not happen' — Israel's Netanyahu

Indiscriminate attacks

The resolution, which was presented by nearly 50 countries, including Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was overwhelmingly approved by a vote of 120-14, with 45 nations abstaining.

The resolution condemned "all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror and indiscriminate attacks, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction."

Recommended

It also demanded that "all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law." The resolution emphasised the importance of "preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region."

Israel decried the resolution as "despicable" and rejected calls for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

'Minimisation of civilian casualties'

Israel widened its air and ground attacks on Palestine's Gaza over the weekend amid relentless airstrikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 led to the death of over 1,400 people in Israel with over 200 others taken back to Gaza as hostages.

The number of dead in Gaza has surpassed 8,300, including 3,457 children and 2,136 women, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.

Kirby said the Biden administration is "gonna keep doing everything we can to work with our Israeli counterparts on the minimization of civilian casualties,".

Related'It is bloody, it is ugly': US warns Palestinian civilians will be 'hurt' in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience