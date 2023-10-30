Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had seized an airport from the army west of the capital and workers at an oilfield said they were evacuated due to the attack as the warring factions reconvened for talks in Saudi Arabia.

The RSF said on on Monday that Belila airport in the state of West Kordofan had been used by the army, which it has been fighting since mid-April, to launch warplanes.

Employees at Belila oilfield, which at 10,000-12,000 barrels per day produces much of Sudan's meagre and dwindling oil output, said they were evacuated on Sunday night because of the fighting.

The RSF said in a statement that it would allow the airport and the oil field to continue to operate.

The two sides have also been battling in the western cities of El Obeid and El Fasher in recent days, as US- and Saudi-sponsored talks that aim to broker a lasting ceasefire restarted on Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Also on Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had facilitated the release of 64 army personnel who had been detained by the RSF, bringing the total number of people whose release it has facilitated during the war to 292.

Major humanitarian crisis