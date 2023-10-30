The Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD), a Turkish aid organisation, opened a well in Uganda on Monday in honour of Azerbaijani writer and politician Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last month.

The inauguration of the well in the village of Nawatumbi, located near the city of Jinja in southeastern Uganda , was attended by TADD volunteers from Türkiye and the local community.

The local population celebrated access to clean drinking water, and the organisation also distributed sacrificial meat and dairy goats to needy families in the village.

Nearly 600 water wells in Africa