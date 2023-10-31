WORLD
UN aid agency mourns 63 of its staff killed in Gaza amid Israeli bombardments
The UN Relief and Works Agency says despite serious risks to staff, it continues to serve those in need in Gaza.
Mourners react next to bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes during a funeral in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on October 31, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 31, 2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) mourned the 63 members of its staff killed in Palestine's Gaza due to Israeli attacks since October 7.

"No words can describe the grief for 63 of our UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza since October 7," UNRWA said in a statement on its X account.

"This unfathomable, continuous suffering that unfolds each day must stop now," it added.

It said that despite serious risks to its staff, UNRWA continues to serve those in need in Gaza.

UNRWA is the largest UN agency operating in the Israel-besieged enclave.

More than 600,000 displaced Palestinians fled to its schools across the enclave seeking safety and assistance amid the intensified Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks in Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since a surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombardment in the besieged enclave has climbed to 8,306, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Monday.

"The fatalities include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, while more than 21,048 people were injured," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in the city.

More than 1,538 Israelis have been killed in the recent conflict.

SOURCE:AA
