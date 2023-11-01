Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu has said that going by statistics Russian air defence systems will shoot down all F-16 fighter jets promised to Ukraine in a matter of 20 days.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow, Shoigu claimed a total of 1,400 air targets, including 37 Ukrainian planes and 6 ATACMS missiles, were shot down in air battles in October.

I would like to emphasise that 37 aircraft (that were shot down by Russian air defence in the past month) is almost twice the number of F-16 aircraft that are guaranteed to Ukraine. That is, with such work of our air defence system, it is about 20 days of work - Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu

He said Ukraine has run out of reserves, its soldiers are demoralised, and despite the supply of new NATO weapons, its army has been retreating.

1841 GMT — Ukraine needs new military capabilities as war moves to attritional fighting: army chief

Ukraine's commander-in-chief has said the war with Russia was moving to a new stage of positional warfare involving static and attritional fighting, a phase he warned could benefit Moscow and allow it to rebuild its military power.

In an article for The Economist, top general Valery Zaluzhnyi said the Ukrainian army needed key new military capabilities and technology, including air power, to break out of that kind of war.

He also called for Ukraine to build up its army reserves and expand the categories of Ukrainian citizens who can be called up for training or to be mobilised.

1629 GMT — More than 260 civilians killed after stepping on mines, explosives: Ukraine

More than 260 civilians have been killed in Ukraine after stepping on landmines or other explosives during the 20-month-old war with Russia, Ukraine's military said.

Kiev estimates that 174,000 square kilometres of the country — about a third of its territory — is potentially strewn with mines or dangerous war detritus.

At least 571 people have received injuries during more than 560 incidents involving mines or explosive objects left behind by the fighting, the General Staff said on Telegram messenger.

Almost a quarter of the incidents occurred in fields, it added.

1551 GMT — Russia jails three more captive Ukrainian troops

Russia has sentenced three more Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the city of Mariupol to jail, as it continued to put soldiers held in captivity on trial.

Around 2,500 people were taken into Russian captivity after the fall of Mariupol last May, some of whom were sent to Russia or occupied east Ukraine to face "trial".

Ukrainian soldiers Oleg Kolmychevsky, Dmitry Dobrovolsky and Alexander Romashin were found guilty of the murder of eight people in Mariupol, Moscow's Investigative Committee said.

1500 GMT —Bulgaria expels Russian journalist as an alleged threat to national security

Bulgaria has expelled a Russian journalist for allegedly engaging in activities that pose a threat to the country's national security, authorities said.

The State Agency for National Security said Alexander Gatsak, a correspondent for Russian state-run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, was stripped of his residency rights and barred from entering Bulgaria and other European Union member nation.

1200 GMT —Ukraine says Russian warplanes drop explosives on Black Sea shipping lanes

Ukraine has said Russian warplanes had dropped "explosive objects" into the likely paths of civilian vessels in the Black Sea three times in the last 24 hours, but that its fledgling shipping corridor was still operating

Ukraine is trying to build up a new shipping lane without Russian approval to revive its vital seaborne exports. Russia said it would consider any vessel a potential military target after it quit a deal in July that allowed some food exports to flow despite the war.

The occupiers are continuing to terrorise the paths of civilian shipping in the Black Sea with tactical aviation, dropping explosive objects into the likely paths of civilian vessel traffic - Ukraine Southern Military Command

1058 GMT — Two killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine that also damage Kherson city centre

A Russian attack on Kherson in eastern Ukraine has killed one person and caused serious damage in the city's centre, the region's governor said, and a Russian drone strike reportedly killed another civilian in the frequently targeted city of Nikopol.

The attack on Kherson, which Russian forces seized early in the war but then abandoned a year ago, also wounded two people. Despite the withdrawal, Russian attacks from the other side of the Dniper River persist.