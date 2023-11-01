The world's first major summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety opened in the UK on Wednesday, with political and tech leaders meeting to discuss possible responses to the society-changing technology.

The release of the latest models have offered a glimpse into the potential of AI, but have also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyber attacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems.

Sunak, whose government initiated the gathering, said in a speech last week that his "ultimate goal" was "to work towards a more international approach to safety where we collaborate with partners to ensure AI systems are safe before they are released.

"We will push hard to agree the first ever international statement about the nature of these risks," he added, drawing comparisons to the approach taken to climate crisis.

But London has reportedly had to scale back its ambitions around ideas such as launching a new regulatory body amid a perceived lack of enthusiasm.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was one of the only world leaders, and the only one from the G7, attending the conference.

Elon Musk was also due to appear, but it was not clear yet whether he would be physically present at the summit in Bletchley Park, north of London, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany's "Enigma" code.

'Talking shop'

While the potential of AI raises many hopes, particularly for medicine, its development is seen as largely unchecked.

In his speech, Sunak stressed the need for countries to develop "a shared understanding of the risks that we face".

But lawyer and investigator Cori Crider, a campaigner for "fair" technology, warned that the summit could be "a bit of a talking shop.