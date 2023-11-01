WORLD
Israel reinforces presence in Red Sea after drone attacks from Yemen
Images by the military showed Saar-class corvettes patrolling near Eilat port in the Red Sea, which Israel sees as a new front as its attacks on Gaza draw retaliation from pro-Hamas forces elsewhere in the region.
Israeli naval submarines, missile and patrol boats, manoeuvre during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of the Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed "Shield", in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 1, 2023

The Israeli military has deployed missile boats in the Red Sea as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.

The Houthi movement said on Tuesday they had launched three drone and missile attacks towards Israel since the start of the recent war on October 7. It vowed there would be more such attacks to come "to help the Palestinians to victory".

In what appeared to be a new attack overnight, the Israeli military said it had intercepted an "aerial threat" over the Red Sea.

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday the Houthi attacks were intolerable, but declined to elaborate when asked how Israel might respond.

Houthi missiles and drones

The Houthis are part of the Iran-aligned regional alliance hostile to Israel and the United States which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

The Houthis govern swathes of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, more than a thousand miles from Israel.

Missiles and drones fired at Israel from the Red Sea area since October 7 have so far either been shot down or fallen short.

In an October 27 incident, Israel said the Houthis were behind a drone attack that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they had been intended to hit Israel.

