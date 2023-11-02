During four excavation seasons at the Karajartas Mausoleum, situated on a prominent hill overlooking the Taldi River in the Shet district of Karaganda Region, a pyramid was discovered.

Dr Aibar Kassenali, from the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke to TRT Haber and provided an assessment of the recently discovered pyramid.

Based on carbon-14 analyses of the findings, Dr Airbar Kassenali tells that the pyramid structure is dated to between the 12th and 14th centuries BC.

Belonging to Bengazi-Dandibay period, the artistic works discovered in the pyramidal monumental tombs revealed a historical continuity with the art of medieval Turkic tribes, carrying significant common characteristics of steppe culture and the marks of traditional Turkic religious beliefs, according to experts.

Begazi-Dandibay Period

"The existence of multiple pyramidal step-like monumental tombs identified in the region indicates that the Taldi River Valley, located within the Sari Arka steppes, was used as a Valley of Kings for the Andronovo communities during the Bronze Age, similar to the Nile Valley in Egypt, where their great leaders were buried," Dr Kassenali explains the period.

Considering the findings in the burial chamber, it is possible that the steppe pyramid was built for a local ruler who ruled over the Kazakh steppes during the Andronovo period, he adds.

The construction of such a colossal structure in the Bronze Age and in a highly arid region like the steppe is indicative of the high artistic sensibility and rich spiritual beliefs achieved by the Begazi-Dandibay communities, according to Kassenali.

Begazi-Dandibay, whose primary economic activity is the metal export, represents the Late Bronze Age of the region of Western Turkestan

Particularly, the rulers of the Begazi period, constructed the Karajartas Pyramid, engaged in metal exports to a vast area stretching from Turkmenistan's Namazga-depe in the south to Tagisken in Harezm in the west, and as far as the Altai Mountains in the east.

This new phase marked the emergence of a social elitism in the region, shaping the formation of early stages of statehood among steppe communities in Kazakhstan for the first time.

Pyramidal tomb structures

Dr Serhan Cinar stated that there is information about pyramidal tomb structures in the historical sources of the ancient era, related to the Scythian-Saka and the early Begazi Dandibay communities.